Behaviour Interactive Teases Crossover Between Dead by Daylight and Alien Franchise

Behaviour Interactive has released a teaser trailer hinting at a crossover between the asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight and the sci-fi horror film franchise Alien. The developer has joined forces with 20th Century Studios to bring the iconic Alien franchise to the popular game.

While specific details are scarce, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that more information will be revealed on August 8th. This collaboration with Alien marks not the first time the developer has incorporated content from horror film franchises into Dead by Daylight. Previous crossovers included Saw, Hellraiser, and Ringu.

This announcement follows the news of Nicolas Cage joining the game, as well as the studio’s plans to create two spin-off games based on the Dead by Daylight intellectual property, including a new multiplayer experience.

The crossover is a testament to the enduring popularity of both Dead by Daylight and the Alien franchise. With the game’s expansion into other horror film universes, players can look forward to experiencing their favorite characters and settings in new and exciting ways.

Furthermore, fans of Alien can eagerly anticipate the upcoming movie adaptation from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, which further expands the franchise’s reach onto the big screen.

Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling crossover between Dead by Daylight and Alien, as fans anxiously await the release of further details and the opportunity to delve into the terrifying world of one of cinema’s most beloved sci-fi horror franchises.