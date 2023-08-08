Dungeons & Dragons Maker Acknowledges AI-Generated Artwork in Sourcebook

Wizards of the Coast, the maker of Dungeons & Dragons, has admitted that AI-generated artwork was published in its sourcebook, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. The book was released digitally on August 1 for pre-orders, with physical copies set to be released on August 15. Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, stated that it was not aware that AI was used in the creation of the artwork and that it will update its policies to prevent AI-generated or assisted work from being included in future publications.

The controversy arose when a Dungeons & Dragons author named NevernotDM raised concerns about evidence of AI use in Glory of the Giants. In response, artist Ilya Shkipin confirmed that he had used AI for certain details and editing. Shkipin later deleted the posts after facing criticism from artists and members of the Dungeons & Dragons community. However, screenshots of the comparisons between the original sketches and the finished AI-generated artwork were published by IO9.

It was discovered that Shkipin’s artwork, which has been featured in Dungeons & Dragons books for almost 10 years, shows indications of AI involvement. The use of AI in art creation has caused conflicts and led to the implementation of policies in the tabletop gaming industry. Earlier this year, Paizo, the maker of Pathfinder and Starfinder, announced that contracts with its artists would prohibit the use of AI. Additionally, a group of artists filed a class-action complaint against AI art tools manufacturers and DeviantArt, which has its own AI art generator.

While the response to the inclusion of AI-generated artwork in Dungeons & Dragons has been relatively muted, it has added to a series of public relations issues faced by Wizards of the Coast this year. These include a controversy surrounding the Open Gaming License in January and the acknowledgment that Pinkerten agents were sent to retrieve leaked Magic: The Gathering cards from a content creator’s home in April. Wizards of the Coast has pledged to revise its processes and update its artist guidelines to clarify that AI art generation should not be used in the development of Dungeons & Dragons artwork.