Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

D&D Developers Discuss Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk Adventure

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
In a recent video discussion, Dungeons & Dragons developers talk about the upcoming campaign book, Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk. The developers focus on the adventure’s antagonists, mind flayers, and reveal that they drew inspiration from Baldur’s Gate 3.

Senior designer Amanda Hamon explains that she was inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3’s plot, which heavily involves mind flayers. This led to the decision to center the adventure around mind flayers as villains. The adventure will follow three mind flayers who are descendants of the fallen Illithid Empire. They plan to destroy Phadalin and establish their own empire.

One intriguing twist is that these mind flayers have the ability to turn others into mind flayers without relying on their tadpoles. However, players should not expect to gain Illithid powers themselves, unlike in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Hamon assures players that they will be facing mind flayers in a new and fresh way, even if they don’t gain any mind flayer powers. The developers also tease that the adventure will become even more intense, so players have more surprises to look forward to.

The Shattered Obelisk will be released on September 19 as a digital and physical bundle, priced at $59.95. Pre-orders are currently available.

Sources:
– Article by Travis Northup for IGN

