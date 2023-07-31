Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants Feats Revealed

Wizards of the Coast (WotC) recently delved into the new feats showcased in Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. The video provided more details on how these feats function and revealed an interesting development – many of these feats are designed with the next edition of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) in mind.

These new feats offer new ways to unlock abilities, going beyond just the Background. The video highlights two foundational feats, Rune Shaper and Strike of the Giants, which were previously introduced in the Wonders of the Multiverse UA in 2022.

Rune Shaper is comparable to the Magic Initiate feat but with a strong focus on building upon itself. This feat grants access to spells based on the known Rune. New additions include Burning Hands, Goodberry, Thunderwave, Fog Cloud, and Inflict Wounds, in addition to the original selections. It can be obtained through the Rune Carver background or through the Spellcasting Feature.

Strike of the Giants, similarly, has an updated version. It can be obtained through the Giant Foundling background or by a character with Martial Weapon Proficiencies. This feat can be taken multiple times, allowing players to choose different types of Giant Strikes such as Frost Strike and Stone Strike.

What sets these feats apart is their forwards compatibility with the next edition of D&D. The prerequisites for these feats are Martial weapon proficiency or Spellcasting, making Backgrounds more significant in character development.

The introduction of these new feats raises the question of whether players would consider using them in their campaigns. The feats provide interesting opportunities for character customization and development.

