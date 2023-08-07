Wizards of the Coast Bans AI Artwork Submission for D&D Books

The D&D Beyond team at Wizards of the Coast recently announced that an artist submitted artwork for the upcoming rulebook, D&D Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, which was created using AI. This artist had been working with Wizards of the Coast since 2014, and the company was not aware of their use of AI in commissioned pieces until recently.

After discovering the use of AI in the submitted artwork, Wizards of the Coast had a discussion with the artist regarding this matter. As a result, the artist has agreed to no longer use AI for any future commissions for Wizards of the Coast. In addition, the company has revised its artist guidelines to explicitly prohibit the use of AI generation tools during the art creation process for D&D books.

D&D Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants is scheduled to be available in stores on August 15, 2023. This rulebook will explore the world of giants in the D&D universe, providing players and dungeon masters with new content and adventures centered around these powerful creatures.

While the specifics of the AI used by the artist are not mentioned in the article, it is clear that Wizards of the Coast is taking a stance to prioritize traditional art creation methods in the development of their D&D books. This decision may have been prompted by a desire to maintain the authenticity and artistic integrity of the franchise’s visuals.

It is worth noting that AI-generated artwork has been a topic of discussion and debate in various creative fields. This incident serves as a reminder that the use of AI in art creation should be approached with caution and an understanding of the implications it may have on the industry and the artists involved.

Wizards of the Coast’s decision to ban AI-generated artwork submissions aligns with their commitment to preserving the artistic process and ensuring that the content produced for the D&D community reflects the vision of the company and its creators.