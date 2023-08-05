Artists Use AI to Generate Images in Dungeons & Dragons Book

One of the artists involved in the creation of Dungeons & Dragons’ latest book, “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants!”, has revealed that they utilized AI technology to assist in generating certain details and editing the artwork. Ilya Shkipin, the artist responsible for the illustrations, has since deleted the related posts but screenshots of the statements remain.

According to Shkipin, the AI was used to enhance painted elements rather than generating them entirely from scratch. However, it remains unclear whether there was any disclosure regarding the use of AI-generated images in the book. It is also uncertain whether other individuals involved in the production of “Bigby Presents” were aware of Shkipin’s use of AI art.

Additional screenshots obtained by io9 confirm that Shkipin employed AI art generators during the development of the artwork. However, during that time, the generators were not capable of producing high-quality images. Shkipin privately informed others that the artwork was predominantly digitally painted.

It is worth noting that Shkipin is known for using AI art generators, such as Pika Labs AI, and operates an NFT marketplace on superrare. This has sparked disagreement within the Dungeons & Dragons and TTRPG communities, as some individuals do not support NFTs or AI-generated art. Shkipin has shared early sketches as a means of illustrating what he used to prompt the AI generators.

A source at Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Dungeons & Dragons, has stated that they were unaware of Shkipin’s use of AI-generated art. They have also clarified that no text in the book was AI-generated. Wizards of the Coast intends to update their guidelines to explicitly address and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Questions have been raised since io9 reached out to Ilya Shkipin for further explanation and commentary. Shkipin has suggested on social media that the future of illustrations is a topic of ongoing discussion in light of recent events.