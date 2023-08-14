Dungeons & Dragons’ Dungeon Master’s Guide to Get a Facelift in 2024

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) 5th edition Dungeon Master’s Guide (DMG) is set to undergo a dramatic facelift in 2024. The publisher, Wizards of the Coast, has been promoting revised versions of its three core rulebooks, including the DMG. They have already received nearly 500,000 written responses from playtests, which has contributed to the extended promotional period.

The DMG has been identified as the book in need of the most improvement. According to rules architect Chris Perkins, the current version of the DMG includes information that may not be essential for new Dungeon Masters (DMs), such as chapters on political systems and cosmology. Wizards of the Coast intends to make the DMG more user-friendly and provide better guidance for DMs of all skill levels.

The next version of the DMG is expected to be better organized, with information on dice rolling moving to an earlier chapter. The book will also be slightly longer than the original. One notable addition will be worksheets, which are aimed at supporting DMs in their world-building and adventure creation process. These worksheets will be available for download, allowing players to fill them out without writing directly in their books.

For some, writing in RPG books has become a common practice for personal customization and efficiency. However, the inclusion of worksheets may lead to more players writing directly in their DMGs. This presents an opportunity for other creators in the space to develop products and solutions catering to this need.

Overall, Wizards of the Coast aims to make the new DMG a valuable resource for DMs that answers important questions related to their role and encourages their continued engagement. With the upcoming facelift, it is anticipated that the new DMG will provide an improved and more user-friendly experience for DMs and players alike.