DC Universe Online Coming to Current-Gen Consoles This Holiday Season

The team behind DC Universe Online has revealed that its free-to-play superhero MMO will be making its way to current-gen consoles this holiday season. While the game is currently available on Xbox One and playable on Xbox Series consoles via backwards compatibility, it will receive an upgrade in the near future.

The team plans to coincide the upgrade with the ‘Justice League Dark Cursed’ update, although it seems that the current-gen console upgrades will be implemented gradually. The developers have also mentioned a native Xbox Series X|S version in the works.

In a recent announcement, the development team stated that DC Universe Online will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season. Along with the improved performance that playing on the latest hardware will bring, the team is also focusing on enhancing the gameplay experience and making quality of life improvements. This long-term initiative is already in progress, with some of the improvements launching over the next few months before the release on the new consoles, and others rolling out throughout the next year.

Though the official statement doesn’t specifically mention the Xbox Series S, it is assumed that the upgrade will also be available for players using Microsoft’s all-digital console. More details regarding how each Xbox version will be enhanced are expected to be shared prior to the relaunch this holiday season.

If you are a player of DC Universe Online, this current-gen upgrade announcement is sure to bring excitement. Stay tuned for more information and updates on the release.