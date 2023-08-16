DC Universe Online Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Long-running MMO action game, DC Universe Online, is set to arrive on the next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The announcement was made on the game’s official website by senior community manager, Ted Stone. The release is expected “this holiday season”.

In addition to the performance benefits of playing on the latest hardware, the development team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements. These enhancements will be implemented gradually, with some launching in the coming months before the release on the new consoles, and others arriving throughout next year.

Players who have been playing DC Universe Online on older systems can rest assured that they can transition seamlessly to the newer versions. They will continue to play on the same servers, with their characters, friends, purchases, and achievements intact.

While the announcement mentions PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there is no explicit confirmation regarding an upgrade for Xbox Series S. Considering that Series X titles are often compatible with Series S, it remains uncertain whether this is an oversight or a rare exception.

DC Universe Online originally launched in 2011 on PlayStation 3 and PC. It later received a PlayStation 4 version in 2013, an Xbox One version in 2016, and a Nintendo Switch version in 2019. The game’s 46th episode is set to release in October, and all previous episodes are accessible for free. Although the game has a monthly subscription fee, there are also in-game purchases available.