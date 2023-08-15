Daybreak Games to Release DC Universe Online for PS5 and Xbox Series

Daybreak Game Company has announced that they will be releasing DC Universe Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series this holiday season. The developer stated that they are not only focusing on the performance gains that come with playing on the latest hardware, but also on gameplay and quality of life improvements. These improvements will be rolled out over the next few months leading up to the release on the new consoles and will continue to be implemented throughout the next year.

One of the notable features is that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of DC Universe Online will run on the same servers as the existing versions. This means that players will be able to continue playing with their existing characters and friends, and all purchases and achievements will carry over.

The development roadmap for DC Universe Online for Q3 2023 to Q1 2024 and beyond includes several exciting updates. In August, players can expect the Save the Universe Event, as well as the introduction of the Blue Beetle Ally. September will bring the Homecoming Event.

In October, Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed will be released. This episode will feature an intriguing storyline where a powerful curse is affecting magic users and Batman and the Justice League Dark must work together to save the day. The episode will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time. It will also introduce new player rewards, including gear and styles.

The roadmap also includes events for December, such as the Witching Hour Event and the Season’s Greedings Event, and the highly anticipated launch of DC Universe Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series during the holiday season.

Looking ahead to Q1 2024, players can expect new episodes including “Attack of the Anti-Monitor,” “Love Conquers All,” and “Mister Mxyzptlk’s Mischief,” showing that there is much more to come for DC Universe Online.