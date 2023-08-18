David Vonderhaar Departs Treyarch After Nearly 19 Years

David Vonderhaar, known for his work on the design of multiple successful Call of Duty games, has announced his departure from Treyarch after almost 19 years with the company. Vonderhaar joined the firm in 2004 and has worked on eight individual Call of Duty games.

In a post on LinkedIn, Vonderhaar shared his gratitude to the Call of Duty community for their support and mentioned that he will remain in the games industry, although his new project has not been disclosed.

Vonderhaar played a significant role in the design of some of the most important elements in popular Call of Duty titles such as Black Ops in 2010. His departure leaves a notable void at Treyarch, and fans are sending well wishes for his future endeavors.

Earlier this week, Insider Gaming learned about Vonderhaar’s departure, but Activision declined to comment further.

