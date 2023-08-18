CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

David Vonderhaar Departs Treyarch After Nearly 19 Years

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
David Vonderhaar Departs Treyarch After Nearly 19 Years

David Vonderhaar, known for his work on the design of multiple successful Call of Duty games, has announced his departure from Treyarch after almost 19 years with the company. Vonderhaar joined the firm in 2004 and has worked on eight individual Call of Duty games.

In a post on LinkedIn, Vonderhaar shared his gratitude to the Call of Duty community for their support and mentioned that he will remain in the games industry, although his new project has not been disclosed.

Vonderhaar played a significant role in the design of some of the most important elements in popular Call of Duty titles such as Black Ops in 2010. His departure leaves a notable void at Treyarch, and fans are sending well wishes for his future endeavors.

Earlier this week, Insider Gaming learned about Vonderhaar’s departure, but Activision declined to comment further.

For more gaming news, be sure to check out our coverage of The Walking Dead: Destinies’ reveal trailer.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Sergey Brin Discusses His Return to Google for Generative AI Work

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Reveals New Update and Reward Codes

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

5 Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Driving Innovation: How European Automakers are Leading the Charge in Automotive LED Lighting

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Education Nonprofits Offer Free ‘AI 101’ Training Videos

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Sergey Brin Discusses His Return to Google for Generative AI Work

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Reveals New Update and Reward Codes

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments