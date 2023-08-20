The Future of Dark and Darker on Steam

Dark and Darker, the RPG game developed by Ironmace, recently launched in early access, but its return to Steam remains uncertain. The game was removed from the platform earlier this year following a cease and desist letter from publisher Nexon, citing alleged copyright infringement. Although Dark and Darker is currently available in early access on Chaf Games’ website, it has yet to make a comeback on Steam.

Ironmace developer ‘sdf’ addressed the absence of Dark and Darker on Steam in a recent Discord Q&A session. When asked if the game would return to Steam, sdf responded, “That’s our hope, but it’s for Steam to decide. We understand and respect their decisions and concerns about our situation.”

While the lawsuit filed by Nexon against Ironmace was dismissed in the United States District Court, it is uncertain whether or when Dark and Darker will be available on Steam. Ironmace expressed their satisfaction with having access to all Dark and Darker classes again, but emphasized that the game is still in its early stages and requires more systems and content to provide a fulfilling experience.

Ironmace also mentioned their focus on addressing vulnerabilities and strengthening the game’s core through various methods to minimize potential issues. They acknowledged that it is not possible to completely prevent vulnerabilities, but they are committed to ensuring the best possible defense.

Although Ironmace answered many more questions on their Discord server, the community is eagerly awaiting Dark and Darker’s return to Steam. If you’re new to the game, there are resources available to help you get started, such as guides on fast leveling, system requirements, and comprehensive gameplay tips.