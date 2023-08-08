Ironmace’s Game Dark and Darker Released in Early Access on Chaf Games and Official Website

Ironmace’s PvPvE fantasy game, Dark and Darker, which was previously pulled from Steam due to legal issues, has now been released in early access. However, instead of being available on Steam, the game has been made available on indie gaming storefront Chaf Games, as announced by Ironmace on Discord. Players can also download the game from Dark and Darker’s official website.

In March, Dark and Darker was removed from Steam following a cease and desist and a DMCA takedown. Despite these legal challenges, Ironmace continued to distribute the game through Discord, even holding a playtest in April. Prior to its removal from Steam, Korean officials had searched Ironmace’s offices on suspicion of possessing stolen game assets and code. Subsequently, Nexon filed a lawsuit against Ironmace for copyright infringement, leading Ironmace to start a GoFundMe campaign to cover legal expenses.

Ironmace stated in today’s announcement that they have encountered challenges in supporting Dark and Darker in Korea for the early access launch. This is due to the game still awaiting a rating from the Korean Game Rating Board (GRAC). However, Ironmace assured players that they are actively working to expedite this process. They have already received ratings from other globally recognized game rating boards, including the ESRB, PEGI, and CERO. Ironmace expressed their commitment to officially supporting and servicing the game in Korea as soon as they overcome this hurdle.

Please note that the original article included author information and a reference to follow the reporter on Twitter, which have been removed for confidentiality purposes.