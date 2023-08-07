Dark and Darker Finds a New Publisher for its Release

Dark and Darker, the Diablo-esque fantasy RPG game, has secured a new publisher after facing legal issues. Ironmace, the developer of the game, was sued by Nexon, its former publisher, for alleged similarities with their unannounced game P3. As a result, Dark and Darker was removed from various platforms, including Steam. Despite these setbacks and rumors of a police raid, Ironmace remained determined to release the game.

The Dark and Darker team announced on August 7th, through the game’s Discord channel, that they have found a new publisher. Chaf Games is now the official partner of the game, as confirmed by developer ‘Graysun’ in a message. The game is available for purchase on Chaf Games’ website, with a standard edition priced at $35 and a Founders Edition priced at $50. The Founders Edition offers access to future content, specifically dungeons.

Although the game is currently listed as “coming soon” on Chaf Games’ official website, recent leaked information suggests that Dark and Darker will be available in early access. Several Reddit threads caution against downloading third-party clients claiming to be the game’s launcher, but developer Graysun has clarified that the game will have its own downloadable client.

PCGamesN has reached out to Ironmace for an official statement regarding the new publisher and the possibility of an early access release. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

