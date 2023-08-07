Dark and Darker Release Bypasses Steam Amid Legal Battle

Dark and Darker, a fantasy-themed extraction shooter developed by Ironmace, is releasing today, but not on Steam. The game was expected to launch on Steam earlier this year but was pulled from the platform due to a legal dispute with Korean gaming company Nexon. Nexon issued a DMCA takedown, alleging that Ironmace stole code and assets from a canceled Nexon project to create Dark and Darker. Ironmace denies these claims, and the legal proceedings are ongoing in both the United States and Korea.

Unable to release on Steam until the legal battle is resolved, Ironmace has opted to sell the game through its own launcher. Players can purchase Dark and Darker through the official Dark and Darker website or a Korean-based game-selling site called Chaf Games. However, the official website is currently experiencing technical issues due to high traffic volume.

There are two editions of the game available for purchase: the standard edition priced at $35, and the “Hold the Line” Founder’s Edition priced at $50, which includes exclusive cosmetic items. Regardless of where the game is purchased, all players will use the same servers and launcher.

A new progression mechanic has been introduced in Dark and Darker, where players can earn a currency called Blue Shards to purchase cosmetics. Purchasing the game will grant players five Blue Shards, and additional Blue Shards can only be earned through gameplay. Players also have the option to purchase Red Shards with real money, which can be used to unlock cosmetics as well.

During the Steam Next Fest, Dark and Darker gained significant popularity, reaching over 110,000 concurrent players. The game’s most recent playtest was delivered via torrent after its removal from Steam.

Despite the legal obstacles, Dark and Darker is finally making its debut, offering players an alternative way to experience this highly anticipated fantasy shooter.