Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrun Completed in Under 11 Minutes

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the highest-rated game on Metacritic, surpassing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While most players are still enjoying the massive Dungeons & Dragons-based game, Twitch streamer Cary “Professor Palmer” Palmer has managed to beat Baldur’s Gate 3 in just under 11 minutes.

Palmer, known for his speedruns of various games, previously completed the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in seven minutes. Now, with the full game released and patched by Larian Studios, he successfully completed it on the hardest difficulty using similar strategies and tactics.

During his speedrun, Palmer used Gale and Lae’zel to jump across the world, skipped dialogue, and defeated enemies quickly. By utilizing Gale’s ability, a self-detonating bomb, he circumvented the third act and reached the final boss. This alternative ending allowed him to finish the game in record time.

Palmer mentioned another speedrunner named Mae who also discovered this method and completed the game in 10 minutes and three seconds. Both players watched each other’s playthroughs to optimize their speedruns. Palmer admitted that it took him around 15 attempts to complete the run successfully.

Despite the changes made by Larian Studios in response to Palmer’s 2020 speedrun, he still managed to achieve an incredible completion time. There is a minor discrepancy between the video and the title, but Palmer explained that the title’s time of 10 minutes and 49 seconds should be considered the accurate one.

Looking ahead, Palmer plans to finish Baldur’s Gate 3’s entire story in one speedrun, known as the “All Acts” route. He believes it won’t take much longer than his previous time to accomplish this feat.

The optimization and skill demonstrated in speedrunning Baldur’s Gate 3 is impressive and requires patience, persistence, and quick decision-making. It’s a testament to the dedication and talent of speedrunners like Palmer.