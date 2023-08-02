OpenAI Alpha Tests Leaked for Upcoming DALL-E 3 AI Image Model

OpenAI’s next version of its DALL-E AI text-to-image generator, known as DALL-E 3, has reportedly been leaked to the public through a series of alpha tests, according to anonymous sources. The leaked information was shared by an individual on Discord who claimed to have participated in an alpha test for OpenAI’s new image model.

The May alpha version of DALL-E 3 demonstrated its ability to generate images of various aspect ratios. Notably, YouTuber MattVidPro AI showcased several images generated in a 16:9 aspect ratio, highlighting the model’s impressive text production capabilities. The images included examples such as text integrated into a brick wall, a neon sign, a billboard sign in a city, a cake decoration, and a name etched into a mountain. The model also showcased its ability to generate lifelike images of people, with one example displaying a woman eating spaghetti from a fisheye perspective at a party.

The leaker returned to the Discord channel in July with more details and new images, claiming to be part of a “closed alpha” test involving approximately 400 participants. They speculated that this alpha test might be for DALL-E 3, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Comparisons between the May and July alpha versions showed significant updates to the DALL-E 3 model. For example, the prompt of a pink jester giving a high five to a panda in a cycling competition resulted in more detailed and accurate image generations by the July alpha version. The wheels of the bicycles were now depicted as cheese, in line with the prompt.

However, the leaker warned that the uncensored nature of the alpha test poses risks, as the model has the potential to generate violent, explicit, or copyrighted content. Examples shared by the leaker included scenes depicting gory imagery, copyrighted material like Game of Thrones characters and Grand Theft Auto V covers, and even unconventional images such as a zombie Jesus eating a Subway sandwich and Shrek being excavated in an archeological dig.

OpenAI’s previous version, DALL-E 2, launched in April 2022 and faced heavy regulations and a waitlist before becoming publicly accessible in September of the same year.