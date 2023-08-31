Dairyland Power Cooperative Continues to Provide Reliable Energy for 700,000 Individuals

Dairyland Power Cooperative, based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been serving approximately 700,000 individuals with safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy. As part of their mission, they provide energy to various distribution cooperatives and municipal utilities across the Midwest.

To ensure the reliability of their system, Dairyland Power operates a System Operations Center (SOC) that is staffed 24/7 by two system operators. These operators monitor the transmission system, including Dairyland’s own system as well as neighboring utilities, to ensure the production and transport of electricity to end-user customers.

For the past 30 years, Dairyland Power has been using an analog tile system in their SOC. However, this year, they have made the transition to a new digital operations center. This upgrade allows for more efficient monitoring and management of the system, ensuring a reliable power supply for their customers.

The SOC plays a crucial role in maintaining the reliability of Dairyland Power’s energy distribution. With the shift to a digital system, operators can now have better visibility and control over the transmission system, allowing for quicker response times and preventive measures to avoid any potential disruptions.

Overall, Dairyland Power Cooperative remains committed to providing reliable energy to its members. The transition to a digital operations center is a testament to their dedication to improving their services and ensuring a dependable power supply for the communities they serve.

