Daily Deals for Tuesday, August 15: PS5 Console, DualSense Controller, SSD Upgrade, Star Wars Lightsaber, LG Gaming Monitor, and More

Today’s daily deals include a variety of exciting offers. There is a Silicon Power 2TB SSD with a heatsink available for the PS5 console at a discounted price. The SSD offers fast transfer speeds that exceed the minimum recommended requirement.

Star Wars fans can get a 50% discount on the Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber. This lightsaber features two swappable colors: red and purple, representing the character’s transition from Sith Lord to reformed Jedi.

Gamers can benefit from a reduced price on the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor. This 27″ monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 2-year burn-in warranty, making it an excellent choice for gaming.

For those in need of a new GPU, the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB OC GPU is available at a great price. This card offers power efficiency and features that are lacking in AMD counterparts.

Sony has also announced a big sale on the PS5 console and DualSense controllers. Amazon is one of the vendors participating in this sale, with discounted prices available on various controller colors.

In addition, there are other deals on offer. The Tissot T-Sport PRC200 Stainless Steel Men’s Watch is available at a significant discount. This Swiss watch brand is well-respected and known for its quality.

Lastly, the 2021 Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB is on sale at a discounted price. This is the most affordable iPad you can get and offers significant savings compared to other models.

For those looking for a budget-friendly TV, the Hisense R6 4K Roku TV is available at a reduced price. While it may not have all the bells and whistles, it still delivers solid image quality.