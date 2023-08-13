Today’s Daily Deals: PlayStation 5 Sale, Preorders for Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and More

Today’s daily deals for Sunday, August 13 include a big sale on PlayStation 5 consoles, preorders for Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a great price on Pikmin 4, Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller in stock, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on sale, and more.

Sony has decided to slash prices on their PS5 console and DualSense controllers for this week only. Amazon is also participating in this sale, offering discounts on PlayStation 5 consoles and controllers. The Midnight Black DualSense Wireless Controller is 30% off, the Gray Camouflage controller is 35% off, the Galactic Purple controller is 33% off, the Starlight Blue controller is 33% off, the Cosmic Red controller is 33% off, the White controller is 30% off, and the Nova Pink controller is 33% off.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which was hard to find when it was first released, is now available on Amazon. The Japanese version of this controller is currently priced at $64.54 and is fully compatible with North American Nintendo Switch consoles.

Two huge AAA games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch, are both available for preorder. Spider-Man 2’s Launch Edition includes bonus content such as exclusive suits and early unlocks.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy spin on the Borderlands formula, is currently on sale. This game offers a great sense of humor, gunplay, and the world of Dungeons and Dragons. It is currently priced at $24.99.

The movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, which follows the story of the original game, is available in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital bundle for $17.04. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also available in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital bundle for $21.99.

Other deals include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for under $30, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection for $24.99, Pikmin 4 with a 15% discount, Tears of the Kingdom with a 19% discount, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon with a 50% discount.

These deals provide great opportunities to grab some popular games and accessories at discounted prices.