Today’s Daily Deals: Discounts on Video Games, Preorder Spider-Man 2 Console, and More

Today’s daily deals for Sunday, August 20, include a buy 2 for the price of one sale on video games at Amazon, preorders for the Spider-Man 2 special edition PlayStation 5 console, discounts on a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games, and more.

Amazon has a great buy 2 for the price of one sale on new video games today. There are a bunch of great picks in here too, including recent releases like Street Fighter 6, Game of the Year winners like Elden Ring, Nintendo Switch games that rarely drop in price like Mario Tennis Aces, and a lot more. Just add both items to your cart to see the discounted price at checkout.

Spider-Man 2 is exactly two months away, which means it’s time to start preordering all the goodies. First, you can grab the Spider-Man 2 PS5 special edition. It’s rare to see Sony create a special edition PS5, and this is a pretty good one, with the iconic Spider-Man red getting overtaken by Venom. It also means you still have enough time to do a full series replay, which you can do by buying the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which comes with the original Spider-Man Remastered, all its DLC, and the Miles Morales game. This will set you up for everything that’s on the way in October when Spider-Man 2 drops on PlayStation 5.

Are you in the 50% of Switch owners that don’t own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Or, do you know a friend or family member that somehow doesn’t have this game yet? Well, today you can snag the incredibly popular kart racer for $20 off, along with a handful of other first-party Nintendo Switch games. Get Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Odyssey, Skyward Sword HD, and more on big discounts.

Best Buy has had a daily video game sale going on for the last 10 days, and the final day is Rabbids: Party of Legends. The Rabbids games are a lot of fun in a group, especially in family settings with younger kids. This game includes 50 wacky minigames that can be played with up to 4 people. For $10, that’s a pretty great deal.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is seriously one of my favorite movies from the last several years. It has incredible animation, a story that both kids and adults can enjoy, and a really strong message about life and death. It’s outstanding, and $12 for the Blu-ray combo pack is a steal.

Need another Xbox controller? Look no further than this listing for the Pulse Red controller at Amazon, which you can snag today for $44. This controller works on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC, making it one of the more versatile controllers out there. And that red color is very striking, and it’s sure to stand out among your controller collection.

Everybody 1-2-Switch is one of the most joked about Switch games in recent memory. And it’s on sale today for just $21.99, so you can see what all of the hype is about for yourself. I recently brought it over to a friend’s house for a party, and while it wasn’t a total blast… It was actually fairly fun! As long as everyone buys into the ridiculousness of what’s on display, it’s possible to have a pretty good time with Everybody 1-2-Switch. For some, that’s probably worth the discounted price tag.

The Splatoon 3 Switch Pro Controller disappeared from store shelves shortly after the game’s release last year. But somehow, it’s back in stock at Walmart today. This pro controller has handles themed after the game, and splats of ink all over the front and back. I use this pro controller regularly, and it’s become one of my favorites.

The Silicon Power XS70 SSD with a preinstalled robust aluminum heatsink costs well under $100. The aluminum heatsink is still slim enough to fit in the PS5 without obstruction. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 7300MB/s read and 6800MB/s write, comfortably faster than the 5500MB/s minimum recommended requirement. It actually performs a little better than the Crucial P5 Plus, the original WD Black SN850, and the Samsung 980 Pro, although that won’t make a difference in your PS5.

Today Amazon is offering an excellent deal on a very capable mid-range AMD GPU. You can pick up the XFX Speedster AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB GPU for only