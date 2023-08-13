CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Save $150 on an Open-Box M2 Mac mini

Today’s top deals feature some incredible savings, including $200 off an Arlo Essential Spotlight camera four-pack, 30% off floor care, and a $150 discount on a Corsair Xeneon 27-inch OLED monitor.

Our team at AppleInsider scours the web for the best deals on popular tech products, including Apple products, TVs, accessories, and other gadgets. We want to help you get the most value for your money by sharing the hottest deals every day.

In addition to these great offers, there are many other bargains available. You can find significant discounts on Mac Studio hardware, software, iPads, and more. Our Apple Price Guide contains hundreds of items on sale, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re in the market for a Mac mini, now is a great time to buy. With an open-box M2 Mac mini, you can save $150 off the original price. This compact desktop computer offers powerful performance and versatile connectivity options, making it perfect for both personal and professional use.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal and many others available on our Apple Price Guide. Check back regularly for the latest discounts on a wide range of tech products.

