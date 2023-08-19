CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Czinger Unveils Blackbird Edition of the 21C Hypercar

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
Czinger has recently unveiled the Blackbird Edition of their 21C hypercar. Inspired by the iconic Lockheed SR-71 “Blackbird” spy plane, this all-black version of the 21C shares the aircraft’s impressive speed capabilities.

The original Czinger 21C made its debut in early 2020, setting a lap record at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway in California. With a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine and a pair of electric motors, it produced 1,250 horsepower. The Blackbird Edition takes it a step further, adding an extra 100 horsepower for a total of 1,350. Power is sent to all four wheels through an all-wheel drive system.

In addition to its power, the 21C Blackbird Edition pays homage to its namesake with a stealthy all-black appearance. Painted in a bespoke color called Jet Black, it features exposed carbon fiber and Blackbird logos with the silhouette of the SR-71. The wheels reflect the sleek shape of the spy plane in their design, and the rear of the car sports a large wing and exhaust ports resembling afterburners.

Inside the car, the Blackbird theme continues with a black interior. The orange trim and seat inserts add a touch of color, resembling the glow of an afterburner. The seating arrangement reinforces the connection to the SR-71, as it is designed in a low-slung tandem configuration.

The Czinger 21C has already set multiple lap records at various race tracks across the US, including the Circuit of the Americas. Earlier this year, Czinger also released a V Max version of the 21C, painted in a vibrant orange known as “Golden State of Mind.” Both the Blackbird Edition and the V Max share the same 1,350 horsepower hybrid V8 powertrain.

With its record-breaking performance and striking design, the Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition brings the legendary Lockheed SR-71 “Blackbird” into the realm of hypercars.

