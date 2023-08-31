Cyrus Audio Introduces New Music Streamers with BluOS Technology

Cyrus Audio has officially launched two new music streamers, the Cyrus Stream-XR and Cyrus Classic Stream. These streamers are powered by Blu-OS technology and offer a range of features for high-quality audio streaming.

Both streamers come in Cyrus’s signature half-width chassis, with the main difference being the presence of a display and control buttons on the Stream-XR, while the Classic Stream is more minimalist with just a power button. Both models support AirPlay 2, MQA decoding, and are Roon Ready certified. They also offer both wired ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The streamers utilize the BluOS platform, known for its seamless integration with popular music streaming services such as Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and Spotify. Users can enjoy lossless playback of high-resolution audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

One notable difference between the two models is the internal DAC used. The Stream-XR features the second generation of Cyrus’s QXR DAC, designed to deliver accurate and precise analog signals. The Classic Stream, on the other hand, uses the first generation QXR DAC found in other Classic series products.

In terms of physical connections, the Stream-XR offers multiple line-level outputs, digital inputs and outputs, and the option to add an external power supply. The Classic Stream has a more simplified set of connections with single outputs and line-level outputs.

The Cyrus Classic Stream is priced at £1995, while the Cyrus Stream-XR is available for £2495.

These new music streamers from Cyrus Audio bring together the convenience of streaming technology with high-quality audio performance, making them an ideal choice for audiophiles seeking a versatile streaming solution.

