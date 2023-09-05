The Importance of Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure in the Cyber Age

The protection of critical infrastructure has become increasingly crucial in the face of evolving cybersecurity threats. This includes power grids, transportation systems, and financial institutions that heavily rely on digital technologies. The consequences of a breach in these sectors can be catastrophic for national security and stability.

The threat landscape for critical infrastructure is diverse, with malicious actors ranging from nation-states seeking to cause dislocation to cybercriminals recognizing the economic value of these systems and hacktivists with their own agendas. Cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure have been on the rise, with a significant increase reported in recent years.

One alarming statistic is that over one-third of ransomware attacks reported to the FBI last year impacted organizations in critical infrastructure sectors. Moreover, the interdependencies between physical systems and virtual infrastructure in the energy sector further heighten the risk of cyber threats, as a disruption in one part can have cascading effects on the entire system.

Security and risk leaders at critical infrastructure organizations face challenges in keeping up with the pace of transformation. Many organizations have yet to adopt zero-trust strategies, which has led to an increase in the average cost of data breaches. While automation of security hygiene activities has been extensively adopted by other organizations, the oil, gas, and utilities sectors have lagged behind.

Compliance regulations play a vital role in ensuring that critical infrastructure organizations implement robust cybersecurity measures. However, to effectively address the ever-evolving threat landscape, innovative cybersecurity strategies and technologies are required. Cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) are two approaches that have become central to building cyber resilience strategies.

Noetic Cyber offers a comprehensive approach to bolstering critical infrastructure security through attack surface and exposure management. Their platform provides organizations with complete visibility into all assets, devices, applications, and vulnerabilities across their physical and virtual infrastructure. It also helps reduce the workload of cybersecurity personnel by prioritizing threats based on risk to the business and aligns with key standards and regulations.

Adapting security and risk management practices is crucial for the safety and stability of critical infrastructure. By embracing change and utilizing innovative cybersecurity strategies, critical infrastructure organizations can protect their assets, ensure operational continuity, and safeguard the world’s energy supply.

Definitions:

– Critical infrastructure: The backbone of a nation’s functioning, encompassing power grids, transportation systems, and financial institutions.

– Cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM): The management of an organization’s digital borders to identify and defend critical assets.

– Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM): The continuous monitoring and management of an organization’s exposure to cyber threats.