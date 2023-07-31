Cyberpunk Roguelike Game Deadlink Receives Positive Reviews and Discount

Deadlink, a new roguelike game available on Steam, has quickly gained popularity since its release. With its sleek cyberpunk style, fast-paced gameplay, and immersive music, the game has already garnered ‘very positive’ user reviews in just four days. Currently, Deadlink is also being offered at a 25% discount, making it a potential hit for 2023.

The game revolves around the concept of controlling a robotic avatar, known as a “shell,” in a dystopian cyberpunk city. As an elite operative, players can remotely transfer their consciousness to different shells when their current one is destroyed. Each shell has its own unique abilities and playstyles. The Soldier shell is a versatile option, while the Hunter is faster and deadlier but physically weaker. On the other hand, the Engineer shell is equipped with heavy weapons.

One of the game’s key features is the ability to customize and randomize weapons. With each new shell, players are provided with unique guns that can be equipped with various attachments and buffs. This adds a layer of excitement and variety to the gameplay, allowing players to experience different playstyles and strategies in every run.

With over 1,200 reviews already, Deadlink has received a ‘very positive’ rating from players. To celebrate its launch, the game is currently available at a discounted price. For fans of roguelike games or those seeking an immersive cyberpunk experience, Deadlink may be worth considering.

For those interested in similar game genres, there are other highly recommended roguelikes available. Additionally, exploring the best cyberpunk games on PC may offer further options for those captivated by the futuristic, neon-filled world of cyberpunk.