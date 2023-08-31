Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion ‘Phantom Liberty’ Will Be the Only One

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has announced that their upcoming expansion, ‘Phantom Liberty,’ will be the game’s only expansion. This decision is based on a technological shift from CDPR’s REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. Despite the potential success of ‘Phantom Liberty,’ CD Projekt Red has no plans to create a second expansion for the game.

During a Q&A session of CD Projekt Red’s earnings call, Michał Nowakowski, the company’s senior vice president of business, confirmed the decision. He stated that the development team had already made up their minds not to create another expansion, and this decision was not influenced by sales or player satisfaction.

Nowakowski explained that the switch to Unreal Engine 5 was a key factor in choosing ‘Phantom Liberty’ as the only expansion. CD Projekt Red is currently working on Unreal Engine for their future projects, including a new Witcher game and a remake of the original Witcher. This strategic partnership with Epic Games solidified the decision to focus solely on ‘Phantom Liberty’ as the final expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

‘Phantom Liberty’ is set to introduce significant gameplay changes and expand the Cyberpunk 2077 world. Alongside this expansion, a free version 2.0 update will also be released on September 26th. CD Projekt Red’s technological shift and commitment to Unreal Engine 5 in their future projects indicate a new era for the studio.

