The Exciting Features Coming in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 – Phantom Liberty Expansion

CD Projekt RED has revealed exciting details about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 update, titled Phantom Liberty. This major expansion will introduce a range of new features and improvements to the game. It is the first and final expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, as the developers shift their focus to the next installment in The Witcher series, codenamed Project Orion.

One of the most anticipated aspects of Phantom Liberty is the return of Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. Additionally, Idris Elba’s mysterious character, Solomon Reed, will be introduced. The expansion promises a new storyline, a new district, and dozens of new side missions. Players can expect an enhanced gaming experience with redesigned cyberware, perks, and a new relic skill tree.

The update also brings an overhaul to the police system in the game, ensuring a more immersive and dynamic interaction with law enforcement. New vehicles and vehicular combat will offer players exciting ways to navigate Night City. Fans can also look forward to mounted weaponry and an increased level cap.

Update 2.0 will introduce improved combat AI, allowing players to unleash new abilities such as deflecting bullets with a katana or using powerful kicks to knock enemies away. The update will also incorporate endless new dynamic events, making Night City feel even more alive and unpredictable.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to launch on September 26th, while the release date for Update 2.0 is yet to be announced. With these new features, players can dive deeper into the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077, immersing themselves in thrilling action and engaging storytelling.

Sources: CD Projekt RED, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Project Orion confirmed for the next Witcher game.