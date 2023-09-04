Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the latest DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, is set to be released on September 26th and is highly anticipated by fans. To ensure a smooth gaming experience, it is crucial to have a PC that meets the system requirements. Let’s take a look at the minimum and recommended specs for playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PC.

For the minimum specifications, you will need a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card, 12GB of RAM, and 70GB of storage. These requirements are not too demanding and most gaming PCs from the last few years should meet them.

If some of your components are outdated, you might need to consider upgrading your processor and graphics card. The Intel Core i7-6700 and AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processors are readily available for around £39 to £100, depending on whether you choose a new or used unit. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics cards can also be found online for under £100.

As for the recommended specifications, you will need the same Windows 10 64-bit operating system, but with an Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 70GB of storage. These requirements are a bit more demanding and might require more costly upgrades.

The Intel Core i7-12700 and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors are relatively new and therefore more expensive, with prices ranging from £250 to £350 for the Intel option and around £350 for the AMD alternative. The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards are more affordable, with prices ranging from £150 to £220 and £140 to £250, respectively.

In conclusion, to fully enjoy Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, ensure that your PC meets the minimum or recommended system requirements. Upgrading certain components may be necessary, especially if you have an older setup. Keep in mind the costs associated with upgrading and choose components that provide the best gaming experience within your budget.

