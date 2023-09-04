Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to Bring More Neon and Nightlife

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is set to inject new life into the game with a plethora of changes and additions. CD Projekt Red, the developer, is known for delivering technical marvels, and it seems that this expansion will be no exception.

Since its tumultuous release, Cyberpunk 2077 has recovered from its rocky start. With numerous updates and patches, the game has become more stable and enjoyable for players. The success of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners series has also contributed to its revival.

The Phantom Liberty DLC is expected to offer fresh missions, gameplay enhancements, and more, giving players a reason to dive back into Night City.

For PC players, it’s important to note that the system requirements for the DLC will be different. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty:

Minimum System Requirements:

– 64-Bit Windows 10

– Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor

– 12 GB RAM

– GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380 graphics card

– DirectX Version 12

– 70 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

– 64-Bit Windows 10

– Intel Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor

– 16 GB RAM

– GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770 graphics card

– DirectX Version 12

– 70 GB available space

If you’re excited to embark on cyberpsycho adventures in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, make sure to check out the available Cyberpunk guides for tips and tricks.

Overall, the Phantom Liberty DLC promises to bring more neon, nightlife, and thrilling experiences to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Get ready to immerse yourself in the futuristic world of Night City once again.

Sources:

– CD Projekt Red