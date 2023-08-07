Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty Expansion Receives Positive Early Reviews

Cyberpunk 2077’s highly anticipated paid expansion, Phantom Liberty, is currently available early for select gamers, and the initial reviews are overwhelmingly positive. This expansion introduces a completely new story, a vast new area to explore, and extensive enhancements to the base game.

Phantom Liberty, which I had the opportunity to preview in June, left a lasting impression. It is shaping up to be the grand finale that Cyberpunk 2077 deserves. The expansion is massive, filled with captivating new narratives and unexpected adventures. The overall quality I experienced suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 will go out with a bang – a result I never anticipated.

Fortunately, it seems that many others share this sentiment. Currently on tour, Phantom Liberty is making its way to select cities worldwide, giving players the chance to experience this expansion firsthand. Social media buzz from those who have already had the opportunity to try it is incredibly encouraging.

One key takeaway is the sheer magnitude of Phantom Liberty. It exceeds expectations for a downloadable content (DLC) expansion, featuring improved artificial intelligence (AI), revamped graphics, and better balance overall. Fans particularly praised Dogtown, a new area within Night City that offers ample exploration opportunities.

Additionally, players noted that Phantom Liberty breathes life into the game. Unlike the initial release, which felt somewhat lifeless, this expansion creates a vibrant and authentic atmosphere, with dynamic non-playable characters (NPCs) and more diverse crowds.

The launch date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set for September 26th. With the arrival of Phantom Liberty, along with upcoming releases like Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3, it seems that RPG fans will have plenty of exciting experiences to look forward to in the near future.