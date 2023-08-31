CD Projekt Red Confirms Phantom Liberty as Only DLC Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has announced that Phantom Liberty will be the sole downloadable content (DLC) expansion for their highly anticipated game, Cyberpunk 2077. During a recent earnings call, CD Projekt Red’s SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski, explained that this decision was driven by a technological shift within the studio.

Nowakowski clarified that the decision to conclude Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC expansions with Phantom Liberty had nothing to do with sales figures or customer satisfaction. Instead, it was driven by the studio’s move away from their in-house REDengine to the Unreal Engine, developed by Epic Games. The transition to Unreal Engine marks a significant shift in CD Projekt Red’s development strategy and influences the decision to focus on Phantom Liberty as the final expansion.

This move aligns with CD Projekt Red’s previous statement made last September, where they announced that Phantom Liberty would be the sole DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. The studio’s long-term partnership with Epic Games will result in the development of the upcoming Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5, emphasizing their commitment to the new engine and open-world gaming experiences.

Source: VGC