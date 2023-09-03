Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update: Free Changes and Phantom Liberty Expansion

CD Projekt Red has provided clarification on the upcoming 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077, set to be released later this month. The developer has outlined which changes will be included in the free patch and which will be exclusive to the paid Phantom Liberty expansion.

The good news is that the most significant gameplay updates, including a complete skill tree overhaul and new systems for cyberware, police, vehicle combat, and loot, will be part of the 2.0 update. Additionally, new radio stations will also be added through the patch.

However, certain content such as the new Dogtown district, its characters, storylines, and quests will only be accessible through the Phantom Liberty expansion. The expansion will also introduce repeatable vehicle and airdrop missions, as well as an all-new Relic skill tree that ties into the expansion’s plot. Furthermore, the new level 60 cap can only be reached by players who have installed Phantom Liberty.

The exact release date for the 2.0 update is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to launch “a bit before” Phantom Liberty. CD Projekt Red has plans for another gameplay livestream in the near future, suggesting that the update may coincide with the upcoming show.

Sources:

– CD Projekt Red