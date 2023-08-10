Apple’s Custom MicroLED Displays Expected in Various Products

Early production operations of Apple’s custom microLED displays suggest that the technology will be implemented in a wide range of products. This includes headsets, iPhones, and automotive applications, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

TrendForce also mentioned that Apple’s first microLED display will debut on a new Apple Watch Ultra model in 2026, instead of the previously predicted 2025 timeframe. The microLED display is anticipated to be 2.12-inches in size, which is a 10% increase compared to the current Apple Watch Ultra display.

In January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to introduce custom microLED displays to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, following their debut on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra. Gurman suggests that Apple’s long-term strategy is to incorporate microLED displays into all of its key products. However, due to the complexity of the technology, it may take up to a decade before microLED displays are integrated into Mac devices. Gurman highlighted that by the time microLED displays are expected on iPads, the iPhone will have already been using OLED displays for over six years.

There have been consistent reports from DigiTimes, Nikkei Asia, and The Information, indicating Apple’s intentions to transition to custom microLED displays across multiple product lines. This transition is aimed at reducing dependence on suppliers like Samsung.

Apple has reportedly spent more than six years developing microLED technology to create its first display that has been custom-designed by the company itself. The microLED display provides improved brightness, color reproduction, and viewing angles. It offers a superior visual experience where images appear as if they are painted on the display glass. This technology will replace components currently sourced from companies like Samsung and LG.

In conclusion, Apple’s custom microLED displays are set to revolutionize various products, offering enhanced visual quality and performance. The implementation of these displays will occur gradually, with the new Apple Watch Ultra expected to be the first device to feature microLED technology.