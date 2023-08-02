The Cult of the Dead Cow Develops Veilid: A Framework for Privacy-First Apps

The Cult of the Dead Cow, a renowned group of technology activists, is shifting its focus from hacking tools and security shaming to developing a privacy-first system for messaging and social networking apps. Known for their contributions to free products like Signal and Tor, the group has created a coding framework called Veilid. This framework enables app developers to embrace strong encryption and avoid collecting personal data for targeted advertising.

Veilid aims to provide a foundation for messaging, file sharing, and social networking apps that prioritize user privacy. By using end-to-end encryption, the apps built with Veilid can securely share fully encrypted content with one another. Similar to BitTorrent, the network’s speed increases as more devices join and share the load. In decentralized “peer-to-peer” networks, users download data from each other rather than a central server.

However, the challenge lies in getting programmers and engineers to design apps compatible with Veilid. Revenue streams for developers may be limited as detailed user information, essential for targeted ads and product pitching, cannot be collected. To encourage adoption, the team behind Veilid will need to persuade developers to prioritize user privacy over potential financial gains.

Veilid enters the tech landscape at a time when social network and chat users are seeking alternatives to platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It also supports the opposition against governments attempting to weaken encryption by introducing laws that demand data disclosure. Civil rights activists and abortion rights supporters have expressed concerns about law enforcement agencies using text and Facebook Messenger messages to investigate abortions.

The release of Veilid is highly anticipated as it comes from the Cult of the Dead Cow, the oldest and most influential hacking group in the United States. Members of the group, including Peiter Zatko and Christien Rioux, have played significant roles in cybersecurity and have previously alerted the public to security flaws. Rioux is the primary contributor to the Veilid framework, while other members have been involved in testing and improving it.

Veilid aims to make privacy as accessible as popular apps like Facebook, offering a modern and user-friendly alternative to Tor. Its development represents a step towards challenging surveillance business models and protecting user privacy in the digital age.