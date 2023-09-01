How to Keep Kids Hooked on Healthy Lunches: Advice from Chef Stephanie Alexander

Australian chef and author Stephanie Alexander has been a renowned presence in kitchens across Australia for decades. Her latest book, Fresh, focuses on making healthy meals appealing to kids. Alexander believes that the secret lies in harnessing children’s curiosity and getting them involved in the cooking process.

Alexander’s book features over 120 recipes, most of which are based on vegetables to entice even the pickiest eaters. Inspired by her school-based Kitchen Garden Foundation, Alexander shares recipes that children have cooked with joy and enthusiasm. The foundation collaborates with schools to educate children on the value of fresh ingredients, how to grow them, and, most importantly, how to cook them.

Alexander stresses that children are more open to new flavors and experiences than their parents often assume. She encourages kids to try new foods and explains that tastes continue to develop as they grow. Her mantra is simple: “just always try it.”

To make dishes appealing to both kids and adults, Alexander advises keeping meals within your budget and making vegetables the hero of the dish. She suggests buying seasonal ingredients and incorporating a generous amount of vegetables into every dish.

But it’s not just about the food; it’s about involving kids in the cooking process. Alexander believes that getting children to grate carrots, wash fruits, and be part of the preparation helps create a sense of ownership and excitement about the food they eat.

Alexander’s approach is not about lecturing kids on what’s good for them; it’s about empowering them to explore and enjoy healthy options. With her new book, Fresh, Alexander hopes to inspire families to make nutritious meals a favorite for kids.

Sources:

– The main points of the article are taken from an interview with Stephanie Alexander on ABC News Breakfast.