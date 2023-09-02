The Growing Informal Market for Cash in Cuba

A new market has emerged in Cuba for the purchase and sale of pesos for pesos that are no longer accepted by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC). The shortage of banknotes and the increasing use of electronic transactions have led to the creation of a “bankarized” or virtual peso. However, many Cubans are resorting to informal channels to acquire cash pesos, as it remains the preferred method of payment for certain goods and services.

The demand for cash pesos has led to the rise of an informal market where people offer cash in exchange for digital transfers. This practice is in violation of Resolution 111, which states that all payment channels should be treated equally. The vice president of the BCC, Alberto Quiñones Betancourt, has acknowledged the existence of these illegal behaviors but did not provide further details.

Private businesses, such as cafes and agricultural markets, have also started rejecting digital transfers and only accept cash in pesos, dollars, or euros. Their justification for this is that they still have to purchase inputs and raw materials in cash, and digital transfers are not accepted by their suppliers.

The situation has been further complicated by the fluctuating exchange rates between different currencies. The dollar and the euro, which have been used as reference currencies, have also experienced significant changes in their value. The exchange rate for dollars in the informal market has dropped from nearly 250 pesos to around 210 pesos, and there are even offers on social networks for as low as 190 or 200 pesos.

There has been criticism from the Cuban government towards the El Toque website, which has been publishing the exchange rates of the informal market. The Communist Party newspaper, Granma, has accused the United States of trying to manipulate the prices of the national currency through the website. However, Cuban economist Pedro Monreal argues that the work done by El Toque is necessary to compensate for the lack of official information on the informal exchange rate.

Overall, the growing informal market for cash in Cuba reflects the challenges faced by the government in transitioning to a more digital economy. The scarcity of banknotes and the preference for cash transactions highlight the difficulties of implementing a fully digital payment system in a country with limited online infrastructure.

