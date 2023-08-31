The Bull Case for Bitcoin: A Non-Sovereign Digital Reserve Currency

Bitcoin, the first leading cryptocurrency, has been the top-performing asset for the majority of the last decade. However, there is still a significant gap in knowledge and confidence among financial advisors when it comes to advising clients on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency created by an anonymous developer known as Satoshi Nakamoto. It operates on a blockchain, which is a network of computers that record and store transactions in a secure and transparent manner. Bitcoin has a maximum supply of 21 million coins and utilizes cryptography and consensus mechanisms to ensure trust and decentralization.

One of the key properties of Bitcoin is its decentralization, meaning there is no central point of control. It is trustless, as nodes implement open-source software, and censorship resistant, as transaction history is stored on multiple unrelated machines. Bitcoin is also immutable, meaning historical transactions cannot be changed, and permissionless, allowing anyone to participate in the network.

Bitcoin was originally intended to be a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, but it has evolved into a store of value and monetary good. It exhibits many of the attributes of money, such as durability, portability, divisibility, uniformity, scarcity, and acceptability. Its simple and narrow monetary use case, combined with its undying code and provable scarcity, has made Bitcoin the leading digital reserve currency.

The investment thesis for Bitcoin is based on its status as a non-sovereign digital reserve currency. With its decentralization, security, network effects, and first mover advantage, it is highly unlikely that any other cryptocurrency can challenge Bitcoin in this regard. As the world becomes increasingly digital and internet users seek a borderless and decentralized form of money, the need for a non-sovereign store of value like Bitcoin will continue to grow.

Bitcoin also serves as a hedge against government policy missteps and potential inflation. Its finite supply suggests it may provide insulation from inflation, negative interest rates, and other consequences of unorthodox monetary policies. In times of economic uncertainty, investors have turned to Bitcoin as a safe haven asset.

From a portfolio construction perspective, Bitcoin offers diversification benefits with its low correlation to traditional assets. Despite its volatility, Bitcoin’s historical returns have compensated for its risks, making it a capital-efficient addition to a well-balanced portfolio.

In conclusion, Bitcoin is an innovative and novel creation. It has revolutionized the financial system by providing a decentralized, trustless, permissionless, censorship-resistant, and immutable ledger of payments. As the non-sovereign reserve currency of the digital realm, Bitcoin’s importance will only increase with growing network effects and digitization. Its role as a store of value and hedge against inflation makes it an attractive investment option for both individuals and financial advisors.

Sources:

– Datareportal.com

– Zenith

– Crypto.com

– CoinGecko

– Gold.org

– GSR