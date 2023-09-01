Crusader Kings 3 Celebrates Three Years with Over Three Million Copies Sold

Crusader Kings 3, Paradox’s grand strategy game, is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a significant milestone: it has sold over three million copies since its release. This impressive sales figure is further enhanced by the fact that more than 1.3 million new players have joined the game’s community in 2023 alone.

The game’s developer, Paradox, has also shared several intriguing statistics that provide insight into the gameplay preferences of Crusader Kings 3 players. Unsurprisingly, it seems that players enjoy eliminating their rivals, as more than 50 million successful murder schemes have been carried out. In contrast, there have been approximately 34.5 million wedding celebrations and a million grand weddings held in the game.

Interestingly, there have also been almost 7,800 violent weddings, where the player’s potential spouse and/or their entire dynasty are eliminated in a Game of Thrones-like fashion. These numbers serve as a reminder that attending a wedding in the Middle Ages can be a hazardous affair.

The anniversary video not only presents these impressive statistics but also takes a retrospective look at the game’s history. From its announcement in late 2019 to the various expansions, event packs, and DLCs that followed, including Northern Lords, Royal Court, Fate of Iberia, Friends & Foes, Tours & Tournaments, and Wards & Wardens.

Despite the game’s three-year milestone, Paradox has plans for its continued development. The video concludes with a teaser for the upcoming Legacy of Persia flavor pack, set to be released before the end of the year.

