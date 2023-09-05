YP AG Farmer Technology Day Showcases Trial Work

YP AG Farmer Technology Day began with an unexpected rainy start, but that did not discourage over 100 attendees from making their way to the Bute trial site. The event was hosted to showcase YP AG’s trial work and provide the farming community with informative insights into various agricultural practices.

During the event, YP AG agronomy manager Darryn Schilling expressed gratitude towards the YP AG Research and Development team for their efforts in putting together a professional lineup of trials. He also acknowledged the co-operating farming clients, Mark and Paul Rundle of Rundle Farming, for their contributions to site selection and preparation.

One of the key presentations of the day was by agronomist Ryley Newbold, who discussed the effects of herbicides on different seeding systems. He emphasized the importance of separating the seed from the herbicide to ensure successful weed management in disc systems.

Dom Meaney from YP AG Maitland examined the influences of pre-emergent herbicides, sowing depth, and speed on crop establishment, vigor, and yield. The presentation focused on the impact of herbicides Luximax and Overwatch on different wheat varieties.

In addition, representatives from seed companies AGT, Intergrain, and LongReach Plant Breeders led an in-depth discussion on current and future cereal varieties available to YP growers. They highlighted the marketing advantages, herbicide tolerance traits, and disease resistance characteristics of various wheat and barley varieties.

The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to learn about the new naming of canola by Pioneer Seeds and the herbicide tolerant technology Optimum Gly. Growers engaged in discussions about a previous presentation from Clear Grain Exchange, which took place during a rain delay.

Overall, the YP AG Farmer Technology Day was a success despite the unexpected rain. It provided valuable insights for farmers to enhance their agricultural practices and make informed decisions about seed varieties, herbicides, and weed management techniques.

Sources:

– YP AG (not available)