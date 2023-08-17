CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

CrossOver 23 adds DirectX 12 support for running Windows games on Mac

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
CrossOver has released an update that brings DirectX 12 support to Mac users, offering improved performance for running Windows games. The update, known as CrossOver 23, is now available for download. DirectX 12 is a Microsoft API that handles graphics and sound, similar to Apple’s Metal API.

With DirectX 12 support, games can access all GPU cores simultaneously, resulting in better performance and higher graphics quality. Previous versions of CrossOver were only compatible with DirectX 11.

However, DirectX 12 support in CrossOver is currently limited to specific games. At present, it only works with Diablo II Resurrected and Diablo IV. CodeWeavers, the company behind CrossOver, is actively working to include support for more DirectX 12 titles in the future. Other games will continue to rely on previous versions of DirectX.

In addition to DirectX 12 support, CrossOver 23 also introduces geometry shaders and transform feedback support, addressing issues such as missing graphics or black screens in certain games. The update also includes support for the EA App, a new game launcher from Electronic Arts that will replace Origin in the future.

CrossOver is a popular platform that allows macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS users to run Windows apps as if they were native. Many users choose CrossOver specifically for running Windows games on their Mac and Linux PCs.

While Apple is set to introduce its own Game Porting Tool with macOS Sonoma later this year, CrossOver 23 offers a solution for Mac users right now. The license for CrossOver 23 is priced at $64 for 12 months, with a limited-time discount available using the code LEVELUP23.

