The Demise of the GTA 5 Sentient Streets Mod

The creator of a captivating Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) mod, known as Sentient Streets, has admitted defeat after Take-Two took action to remove the mod from online platforms. Sentient Streets is a mod that allows players to interact with more than 30 AI-powered non-player characters (NPCs), each with a unique voice generated by AI technology from ElevenLabs.

However, the mod’s creator, Bloc, revealed that Take-Two had issued a copyright claim on their YouTube video showcasing the mod, resulting in its removal from NexusMods. Additionally, Bloc’s Netlify account, which hosted the installation guide for the mod, was suspended. In order to prevent any legal issues, Bloc manually removed the mod from GTA5-Mods.com.

In their statement, Bloc expressed frustration and mentioned that they lack the resources and capabilities to fight back against Take-Two. Bloc also accused Take-Two of removing the YouTube video without prior communication or explanation, despite it accumulating over 100,000 views. Before being taken down from NexusMods, the mod had received thousands of downloads.

Bloc questioned the reasoning behind the takedown, highlighting the fact that the mod is both free and open-source. They argued that the mod does not violate any Grand Theft Auto or YouTube policies, as it does not utilize any voices from the game and does not distribute any unauthorized content.

The Sentient Streets mod raised ethical concerns regarding the use of AI in mods, particularly due to the controversy surrounding AI-generated voices used in NSFW Skyrim mods. Bloc defended the mod, stating that while the use of AI in video games may be a matter of personal preference, removing the video and issuing a copyright strike without communication is a separate issue.

Take-Two’s relationship with the modding community has been contentious, as seen in the 2015 ban of the team behind the FiveM mod. The modding community has accused Take-Two of using heavy-handed tactics, such as sending private investigators, to quash modding projects.

The removal of this AI-powered GTA 5 mod comes on the heels of the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, expected to be released as early as 2024. Bloc revealed that they spoke with YouTube support, discovering that Take-Two has considerable control over which videos based on their IP are allowed to remain on the platform.

While awaiting a comment from Rockstar, it appears that the Sentient Streets mod created by Bloc has met its demise.