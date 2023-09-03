A Fun and Insightful Evening: Watercolour and Wine Workshop

Looking to tap into your creative side? Well then, mark your calendars for next Thursday when visual artist Nikkole Weightman will be hosting a three-hour watercolour and wine class at Ellington’s Wine Bar on Sturt Street. This workshop aims to provide budding creatives with not only a glass of red but also an opportunity to explore the world of watercolour painting.

The focus of the workshop is to have a fun and inviting evening, where participants will not only learn about watercolour techniques but also leave with a finished artwork that will be framed on the night. Weightman, who recently held her first solo exhibition in May and is currently studying Cert III in Visual Arts, believes that this workshop will be a great opportunity for people to have a unique and enjoyable experience.

The workshop will be limited to approximately 20 attendees, ensuring an intimate setting where participants can receive personalized guidance from Weightman. Ellington’s Wine Bar is an ideal location for the workshop, as it provides a stunning view and has been supportive and adaptive in hosting the event.

During the workshop, participants will have the choice of painting either a sunset or floral scene, both of which will be demonstrated by Weightman herself. The session will take place from 6pm to 9pm and tickets can be purchased on the Nikkole Weightman Designs webpage, with options ranging from $75 to $100 based on meal preferences.

So if you’re looking for a night of creativity, good food, and wine, don’t miss out on this exciting workshop where you can indulge in your love for watercolour painting and enjoy a unique evening with like-minded individuals.

