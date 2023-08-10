Wrecked Teslas Found in Ukraine with Former Owners Still Connected

It’s not surprising that crashed cars in America are often sold to auction houses and eventually end up overseas, where they are repaired and resold. However, what is now catching attention is that wrecked Teslas are also following this pattern and making their way to the war zone in Ukraine. In an interesting twist, the former owners of these Teslas are still connected to their cars through software updates and are even able to track their location and access certain features.

One Tesla owner shared his experience back in May, explaining how his wrecked Tesla was eventually sold at auction and ended up in Ukraine. To his surprise, he received a notification in the Tesla app indicating a software update had been completed on his old car. Upon checking, he discovered that his car was now in Ukraine, between Lviv and Kyiv. This incident raised concerns about how former owners still have access to their cars even when they are halfway across the world.

Recently, another similar incident was reported on Twitter. A person crashed their Tesla, it was declared totaled, and it somehow ended up in Ukraine. Even more odd, the car’s former owner was still logged into their Spotify account on the car, and someone in Ukraine was listening to music through it.

These incidents shed light on the fact that we are entering an era where simply handing over the keys to a car is not enough to disconnect oneself from the vehicle. Teslas, like many modern cars, heavily rely on cloud-based user accounts and smartphone applications for interaction. This makes the process of disassociating from a car quite complex, especially when it goes through the salvage and auction process.

In terms of the availability of features, it seems that access to Tesla’s Supercharger network is less important in Ukraine, as the country currently has no Superchargers. Instead, owners are likely using standard power outlets or other chargers to power their vehicles.

The question remains: how are these wrecked Teslas being repaired and made available for sale after being written off in the US? One example was found, where a severely damaged 2016 Model S was auctioned and then fixed before being put on sale in Ukraine. The car, which was sold for $25,000 at auction, now shines like new and is listed for sale at $32,000.

These incidents bring attention to the challenges of fully disconnecting from a vehicle’s online features and raise concerns about data privacy and security. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for manufacturers to find effective solutions to ensure that once a car changes ownership, the previous owner’s access and control are completely revoked.