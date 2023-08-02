CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Nintendo eShop and YouTube

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Nintendo eShop and YouTube

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, a budget game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, has been taken down from the Nintendo eShop. The game, which many described as a knockoff of Sony’s The Last of Us, caught the attention of the internet for all the wrong reasons with its trailer.

Released in late June, The Last Hope received negative attention due to its poor graphics and resemblance to Naughty Dog’s award-winning franchise. Players who actually tried the game discovered that it was highly buggy and incredibly short, lasting only about 15 to 20 minutes.

Now, Sony has become involved and started removing trailers and videos of The Last Hope from YouTube. Videos that were previously included in articles have been replaced with a copyright claim message from Sony Interactive Entertainment. It seems that Sony is not a fan of The Last Hope and is taking steps to have its content removed from various platforms.

Additionally, the game itself has been completely removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK and the US. Attempting to access The Last Hope’s store page only results in a 404 error message. The reasons behind the removal are unclear. It is unknown whether Sony requested the removal, if Nintendo took the initiative, or if the developers themselves removed it as a precaution.

This incident highlights the issue of low-quality knockoff games flooding digital stores due to the lack of quality checks by platforms like Nintendo and Valve. Similar situations have occurred on the Xbox store as well, with inferior clones of popular games appearing. Until stricter measures are implemented, the problem is likely to persist.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Self-Driving Cars: Revolutionizing Transportation with AI

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Cloud Security Breaches: Solvo Launches SecurityGenie

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google DeepMind Develops RT-2: A Language Model for Robotic Learning

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments