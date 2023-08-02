The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Nintendo eShop and YouTube

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, a budget game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, has been taken down from the Nintendo eShop. The game, which many described as a knockoff of Sony’s The Last of Us, caught the attention of the internet for all the wrong reasons with its trailer.

Released in late June, The Last Hope received negative attention due to its poor graphics and resemblance to Naughty Dog’s award-winning franchise. Players who actually tried the game discovered that it was highly buggy and incredibly short, lasting only about 15 to 20 minutes.

Now, Sony has become involved and started removing trailers and videos of The Last Hope from YouTube. Videos that were previously included in articles have been replaced with a copyright claim message from Sony Interactive Entertainment. It seems that Sony is not a fan of The Last Hope and is taking steps to have its content removed from various platforms.

Additionally, the game itself has been completely removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK and the US. Attempting to access The Last Hope’s store page only results in a 404 error message. The reasons behind the removal are unclear. It is unknown whether Sony requested the removal, if Nintendo took the initiative, or if the developers themselves removed it as a precaution.

This incident highlights the issue of low-quality knockoff games flooding digital stores due to the lack of quality checks by platforms like Nintendo and Valve. Similar situations have occurred on the Xbox store as well, with inferior clones of popular games appearing. Until stricter measures are implemented, the problem is likely to persist.