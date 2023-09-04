Pensioner Couple Fear Debt Collectors for Fare Dodging

David and Marjorie Ball, a pensioner couple residing in western Europe, have been living in constant fear of debt collectors turning up at their home. Surprisingly, the fear stems from alleged rail fare dodging incidents across the continent, even though the couple have not traveled abroad for the past 15 years.

The Balls have been receiving up to two letters per week since 2017, demanding payment for alleged fare evasion. Various businesses have been sending threatening messages to the couple, which has caused immense distress and anxiety for them.

Fare dodging, also known as ticket evasion or ticketless travel, refers to the act of using public transportation without a valid ticket or fare. In this case, it appears that someone has been using the Balls’ identities or mistakenly providing their contact information for fare dodging incidents across western Europe.

The consequences of fare dodging can include fines, legal action, and debt collection efforts. However, in the case of the Balls, they maintain their innocence and deny any involvement in these incidents.

The couple has expressed their frustration and fear, as they have no idea why their names and address have been associated with these alleged fare dodging cases. Despite their efforts to resolve the issue by contacting the relevant authorities, the letters demanding payment continue to arrive.

Living under the constant threat of debt collectors has taken a toll on the Balls’ well-being and peace of mind. It is a distressing situation for any individual, let alone a retired couple who have not traveled abroad in years.

Efforts to rectify the situation and clear the couple’s names are ongoing. David and Marjorie Ball hope for a resolution to end their fear and restore their sense of security.

