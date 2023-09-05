Anita Rani, Countryfile Star, Splits from Husband of 14 Years

Countryfile star Anita Rani has recently announced her split from her husband of 14 years, Bhupi Rehal. The couple tied the knot in 2009 in Bradford, West Yorkshire, but decided to call time on their relationship due to their hectic schedules causing them to drift apart over time. Despite the separation, they remain on good terms and wish each other the best.

Anita Rani is a well-known television presenter who is in high demand. She is currently filming a new series with Channel 4, as well as continuing her role as a presenter on BBC’s Countryfile. In addition, she hosts BBC Radio Four’s Women’s Hour and covers popular BBC Radio 2 shows. Anita has also released a memoir titled “The Right Sort of Girl” in 2021 and is in talks with film production companies to adapt her fiction novel, “Baby Does a Runner.” On the other hand, Bhupi has his own tech company.

The couple does not have any children. Anita had previously expressed her happiness with her husband, mentioning how they met at a rave in east London. However, she also admitted to experiencing pre-wedding jitters and cold feet before their traditional Sikh marriage, which was expedited for the sake of their parents’ wishes.

Anita has been enjoying her 40s and believes that getting older brings wisdom, power, and a deeper understanding of oneself. She started her career as a researcher for the BBC’s Asian Network and went on to present on Sky Sports’ Cricket AM and BBC One’s Watchdog. She gained widespread recognition with her appearances on The One Show and Countryfile. Additionally, she reached the semi-final of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

A spokesperson for Anita Rani declined to comment on the split.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]