A New Bug in Counter-Strike 2 Beta Allows Players to Change Knife Skins Mid-Match

A recently discovered bug in the Counter-Strike 2 beta has allowed players to turn any skinned knife into a vanilla version while in the midst of a match. This bug was brought to light by popular Twitch streamer ohnePixel, who demonstrated the glitch during a live stream with his friends.

To perform the glitch, players must equip a knife with a skin and then move it into a storage unit through their inventory. By respawning the player model, such as by switching teams, the knife will transform into a vanilla version. This change is visible to both the player and others in the game.

However, it is important to note that this bug may be patched by Valve in the near future. Currently, the bug is still functional as of September 3, 2023, but it is likely that the developers will address this issue to maintain fair gameplay.

Valve has confirmed that skins and items from CS:GO will carry over to Counter-Strike 2, although there may be some visual differences due to updated lighting in the newer game.

As the beta for Counter-Strike 2 opens up to more players, the discovery of bugs and glitches is to be expected. It is essential for developers to address these issues prior to the official release of the game.