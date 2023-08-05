Microsoft Phases Out Cortana App in Favor of Bing Chat and Windows Copilot

Microsoft has announced its plan to discontinue its Cortana app, the standalone virtual assistant, on Windows 10 and Windows 11. The app will no longer work starting this month, and users are encouraged to use Bing Chat and Windows Copilot instead. While some users have already reported that the Cortana app has stopped working after an update, it may still function for now on fully updated Windows 11 22H2.

This move is in line with Microsoft’s efforts to integrate its new Bing Chat service, powered by ChatGPT, into all its products. Windows 11, set to be released this fall, will include Bing Chat as a built-in feature. As part of the phasing out process, Microsoft has gradually reduced support for Cortana over the years. This included discontinuing the iOS and Android versions in early 2021 and removing the assistant from the Windows taskbar in Windows 11.

Initially introduced on the ill-fated Windows Phone platform, Cortana offered users a hands-free way to interact with their devices. Over time, it was expanded to Windows 10, Android, and iOS. However, Microsoft began deprioritizing Cortana in new Windows 10 builds, focusing primarily on basic productivity tasks and Bing searches.

For users who rely on Cortana, Microsoft suggests utilizing the “voice access” accessibility feature in Windows 11. This feature supports speech-to-text capabilities and limited window management, even without an active internet connection. Although Cortana will still be available in Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams for now, it is likely that these versions will also be replaced by new AI-driven versions in the future.

As Microsoft moves forward with integrating Bing Chat and Windows Copilot, Cortana is gradually being phased out. Perhaps in the future, Cortana’s voice will only exist within the Halo franchise as an AI helper.