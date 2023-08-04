Microsoft to Discontinue Cortana in Windows 11 as It Focuses on Bing Chat

Microsoft is killing off its smart assistant, Cortana, in Windows 11. The company is rolling out an update for the Cortana app on Windows 11, essentially rendering it useless as Microsoft pivots towards Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft’s support document confirms that Cortana will no longer be supported as a standalone app in Windows starting from August 2023.

Cortana has not received any major feature updates in almost two years, making its demise unsurprising. On the other hand, Microsoft has made a significant investment of over $10 billion in OpenAI and has integrated the successful ChatGPT and GPT-4 technologies into various apps, including Edge browser and Bing apps for Windows 11, Android, and iOS. It has also been incorporated into Microsoft’s subscription service as ‘Copilot’.

First launched in 2014, Cortana initially competed with Apple’s Siri and other digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby. However, with the advancements of ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat, Cortana has become redundant, indicating a shift in Microsoft’s priorities in the AI assistant space.

As for Apple’s Siri, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned during the June 2023 earnings call that the company has been investing in AI research for several years. While there have been internal debates about modernizing Siri, Apple’s emphasis on user privacy has delayed any significant changes so far. It remains to be seen if Apple will follow in Microsoft’s footsteps and discontinue Siri or respond to the increasing demands for modernization.

With Microsoft’s decision to discontinue Cortana and focus on Bing Chat, it is evident that AI-powered chatbots are transforming the landscape of digital assistants. The success of ChatGPT has changed how these chatbots are perceived and utilized, leading to their integration into various applications and services.